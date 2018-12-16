Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,768 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 340.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,210,776 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-25768-shares-of-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.