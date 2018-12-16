Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Regis Co. (RGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 264,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regis by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

NYSE RGS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

