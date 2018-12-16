Barrington Research Analysts Give Bridgepoint Education (BPI) a $15.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE BPI opened at $7.86 on Friday. Bridgepoint Education has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,216,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 201,183 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

