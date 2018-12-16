Bazaarvoice (BV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bazaarvoice from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bazaarvoice to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ BV opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Bazaarvoice has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.62 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew Masterman purchased 20,000 shares of Bazaarvoice stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 10,000 shares of Bazaarvoice stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

