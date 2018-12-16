BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after buying an additional 481,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

