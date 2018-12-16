Berkeley Group (BKG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,782.10 ($49.42).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,432 ($44.85) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total transaction of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59). Also, insider Peter Vernon bought 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

