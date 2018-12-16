BEST Inc (BSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have commented on BSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BEST from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,385,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 701,114 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth approximately $87,381,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $39,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 357,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,695,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 357,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

BSTI stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -1.90. BEST has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.54.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

