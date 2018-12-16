BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Position Lifted by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,366,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,983,000 after purchasing an additional 740,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,754,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 882,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 149.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,709 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 138.8% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,785,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $977.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other BGC Partners news, insider Sean Galvin acquired 20,000 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a global financial intermediary to the financial and real estate markets. The company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products.

