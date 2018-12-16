BidaskClub Lowers Pra Group (PRAA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pra Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.61. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $56,679.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Pra Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter worth $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 113.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 388.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.