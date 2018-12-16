BidaskClub Lowers Uniti Group (UNIT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,003,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.