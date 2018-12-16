BidaskClub Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $809.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares in the company, valued at $10,404,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $41,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,234 shares of company stock worth $1,730,063. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 229,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

