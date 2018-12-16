Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Big Yellow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 930.56 ($12.16).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.39) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 910.50 ($11.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

