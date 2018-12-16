Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Head to Head Comparison

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems 1.06% 4.43% 1.66% Sorrento Therapeutics -303.79% -46.62% -22.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $24.24 million 0.58 $880,000.00 N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $151.86 million 2.10 $9.13 million $0.13 20.08

Sorrento Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 720.56%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioanalytical Systems.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Bioanalytical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells. It is developing CD38 Directed CAR-T, a cellular therapy used for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; CD123 Directed CAR-T for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and human antibodies, including PD-1, PD-L1, CD38, CD123, CD47, c-MET, VEGFR2, CCR2, OX40, TIGIT, and CD137. The company is also developing intracellular targeting antibodies comprising STAT3, Mutant KRAS, MYC, p53, and TAU to modulate the evolution of cancer, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, central nervous system diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infections; and oncolytic viruses that infect and selectively multiply in and destroy tumor cells without damaging healthy tissue. In addition, it offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company has a licensing agreement with Mabtech Limited to develop and commercialize multiple prespecified biosimilar and biobetter antibodies from based on Erbitux, Remicade, Xolair, and Simulect. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

