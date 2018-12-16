BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

