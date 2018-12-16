BitBay Achieves Market Cap of $7.20 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. BitBay has a market cap of $7.20 million and $3,297.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

