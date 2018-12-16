Bitcoin Fast Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $299.00 (BCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BCF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Bitcoin Fast has a market capitalization of $81,641.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008755 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00020190 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00264676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00018285 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast (BCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 17,169,248 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

