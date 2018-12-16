Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.01 Million

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $998.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00010021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.01584931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00344528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00068509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00131643 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00030019 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.