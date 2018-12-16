BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 443,322 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 207,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,189,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 443,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.