Blackbaud (BLKB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.64

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.64 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 4912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 693,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

