BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.01

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,351,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,434,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/blackrock-enhanced-dividend-achievers-tr-bdj-sets-new-52-week-low-at-8-01.html.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.