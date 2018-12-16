BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 256.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $150,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 target price (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

BLK stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $376.31 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-bought-by-marshall-wace-north-america-l-p.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.