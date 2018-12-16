BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,239,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $328,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,379,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,041,000 after buying an additional 822,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after buying an additional 1,273,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 205.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,014,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,457,000 after buying an additional 682,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHSP opened at $28.08 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp.html.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.