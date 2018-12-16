Blocknet Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $24,926.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00041980 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00002273 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,477,511 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

