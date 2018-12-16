Blue Edge Capital LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Aetna Inc (AET) Stock

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aetna during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,549,565,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,607 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,252,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 398,151 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

