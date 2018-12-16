BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,281 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $277.20 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

