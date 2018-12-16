BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $110.19 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

