BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 613,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 274,587 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 179,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $39.64 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $415,172.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-sells-2638-shares-of-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.