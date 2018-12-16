BMO Capital Markets Increases Empire (EMP.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Empire from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.67.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$29.03 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$17.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.34.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

