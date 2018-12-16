Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 544.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 22,056.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $318.75 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $293.01 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

