BOK Financial (BOKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.24

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.24 and last traded at $77.77, with a volume of 373516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 400 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.07 per share, with a total value of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $445,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

