Boot Barn (BOOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Boot Barn stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $168.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,722.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

