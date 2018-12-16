Brian Choi Acquires 30,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Op Bancorp stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 744,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 186,430 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

