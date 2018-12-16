Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,593,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,648,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 772,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 199,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

