BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.14 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,416 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Flex by 116.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flex by 109.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

