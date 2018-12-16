BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.32 Million Stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 13.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Autoliv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

ALV opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

