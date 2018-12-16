BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total value of $2,488,857.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,774,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.32, for a total value of $1,384,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,329 shares of company stock worth $21,221,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $247.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

