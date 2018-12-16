Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Post $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $95.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $1,773,398.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

