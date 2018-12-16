Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.29 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 465,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 136,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

