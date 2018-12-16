Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

