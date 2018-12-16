Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. VF posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup lowered their price target on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of VF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 647,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 322,067 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of VF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 45,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. BP PLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 40,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. VF has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

