Brokerages Expect BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will announce sales of $14.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.00 million. BankFinancial posted sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.13 million, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $62.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 558,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 34,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

