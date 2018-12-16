Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.08 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 81.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

GES traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 815,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess? has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

