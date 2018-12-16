Brokerages Expect Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Washington Federal posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

WAFD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,456 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 948,356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 711,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,761,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 327,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,833,000 after buying an additional 322,153 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

