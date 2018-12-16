Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.40%.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in WNS by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 175,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

