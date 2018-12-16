Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 194 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

