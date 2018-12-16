Brokerages Set Ascential PLC (ASCL) Price Target at $464.83

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.40 ($6.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 532 ($6.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 369.80 ($4.83) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

