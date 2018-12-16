Brokerages Set Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Target Price at $9.13

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 3.23.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 356,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,554,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $2,156,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $236,860. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 529,638 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,042,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 246,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 161,052 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

