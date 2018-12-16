Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) Price Target at $102.75

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,387,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Genuine Parts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,533,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 318.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,036,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,849 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.