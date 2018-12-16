Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Target Price at $26.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 822,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

