Brokerages Set Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) PT at $9.88

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.88 ($11.49).

KCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €6.75 ($7.85) on Thursday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of €11.32 ($13.16).

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.